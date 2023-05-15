Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Union were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 168,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Western Union by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 407,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Union by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Western Union by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.