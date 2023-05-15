Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,419 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aramark were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $174,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.