Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,402 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,816 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

