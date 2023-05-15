Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 6,940 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,662,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

