Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 91.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA reduced their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

