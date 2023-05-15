Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $390.68 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.