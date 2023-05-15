Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,966,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,540,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DQ. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DQ opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

