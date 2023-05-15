Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

