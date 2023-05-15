Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

