Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 82,821 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 1.5 %

WDC opened at $33.03 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Western Digital

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.