Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.27 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

