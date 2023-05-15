Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after buying an additional 380,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,065,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

