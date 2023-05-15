Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

AAP opened at $122.86 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

