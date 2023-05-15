Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

