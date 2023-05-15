Nordea Investment Management AB Has $449,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Repligen were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Repligen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $151.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.