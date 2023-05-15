Nordea Investment Management AB Has $465,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of CZR opened at $42.67 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

