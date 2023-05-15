Nordea Investment Management AB Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

