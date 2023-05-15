Nordea Investment Management AB Has $472,000 Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clarivate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clarivate by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 864,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clarivate by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Down 0.1 %

CLVT stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

