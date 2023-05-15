Nordea Investment Management AB Has $506,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after buying an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.