Nordea Investment Management AB Has $506,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after buying an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

