Nordea Investment Management AB Has $515,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Catalent were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Catalent stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

