Nordea Investment Management AB Has $565,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $172.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Articles

