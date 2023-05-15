Nordea Investment Management AB Has $604,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Roblox stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

