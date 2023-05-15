Nordea Investment Management AB Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BILL were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $852,013. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.