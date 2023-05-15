Nordea Investment Management AB Has $622,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.9 %

HAS opened at $61.19 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $92.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Hasbro



Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

