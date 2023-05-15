Nordea Investment Management AB Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $462.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $468.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.