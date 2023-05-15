Nordea Investment Management AB Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $65.87 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,631 shares of company stock worth $48,916,155 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

