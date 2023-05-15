Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

