Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.9 %

AAN stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

