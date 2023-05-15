Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $458,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.