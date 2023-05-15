Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,123.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,896 shares of company stock worth $2,616,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.