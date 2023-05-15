Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,044 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,700 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.