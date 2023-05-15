Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 0.2 %

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $263.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.