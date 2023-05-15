Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,134,993 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR opened at $29.08 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

