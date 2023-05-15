Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,292 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 997,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after buying an additional 298,783 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $83.88 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

