Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,274 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 30.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 330.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $90.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

