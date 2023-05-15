Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 240 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 1,315.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 509,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth $55,977,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $188.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

