Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 5,276 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UGI were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Edmp Inc. grew its position in UGI by 3,611.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

