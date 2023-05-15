Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

