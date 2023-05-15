Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

