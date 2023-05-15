Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $75.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.81. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

