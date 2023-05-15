Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 282,218 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282,218 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

