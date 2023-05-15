Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 38,166 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

NYSE:TME opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

