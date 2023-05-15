Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 766 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after buying an additional 1,513,857 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,410,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.