Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $371,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paylocity by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,526 shares of company stock valued at $36,710,417. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $163.30 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average is $198.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

