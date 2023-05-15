Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,142. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

