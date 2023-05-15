Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

