Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of JWN stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.