NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.