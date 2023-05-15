Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

