Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,690,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 304,286 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,798,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 449,624 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.35 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.44%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

